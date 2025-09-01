  
Omility and Traffitech to deliver sustainability-focused telematics

ECO Telematics will combine Omility’s sustainability expertise with Traffitech’s telematics technology.

Dylan Robertson

1 September 2025

Omility and Traffitech have partnered to bring ‘ECO Telematics’ to market, enhancing fleet sustainability and reducing operational costs.

ECO Telematics will combine Omility’s sustainability expertise with Traffitech’s telematics technology, providing fleets with a solution that reduces accidents, costs and environmental impact.

The solution works with existing hardware, allowing fleets to adopt it with lower upfront costs.

Karsten Hjorth, CEO at Traffitech, said: “Our collaboration with Omility allows us to make a tangible impact on sustainable fleet operations.

“By combining our technology with Omility’s market knowledge and specialised focus on fleet decarbonisation, we can deliver solutions that drive both efficiency and responsibility.”

Owen Mabbott, managing director at Omility, said: “Partnering with Traffitech gives us the reliable technology backbone needed to scale our ECO Telematics solution and help our customers cut emissions while staying competitive.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
