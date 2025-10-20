OMODA 4 confirmed for UK launch

Internal combustion (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) variants will be available.

OMODA has confirmed that it will bring the 4 compact crossover to the UK in 2026, as a rival to the Ford Puma, Nissan Juke and Vauxhall Mokka.

The OMODA 4 is the first model to adopt the ‘Cyber Mecha’ design philosophy, with lightning-bolt shaped headlights.

Further details including specifications and powertrain information will be revealed closer to the car’s market launch.

The 4 will fit into the B-segment, a highly competitive class of crossovers, which include some of the best-selling cars market-wide.

It will be OMODA’s entry-level model.

Victor Zhang, country director at OMODA UK, said: “We see real promise with OMODA 4, and our partners, dealers and team are very excited to confirm the OMODA 4 will join the expanding family of OMODA vehicles in 2026.

“This is the first car from OMODA to include the ‘Cyber Mecha’ thinking, and through the UK feedback, we can co-create together to define the next generation of OMODA vehicles.

“We launched OMODA [in the UK] in August 2024 with a bold vision for the UK market, and the addition of OMODA 4 further underpins our strategy – 2026 is going to be a great year as we add OMODA 7 [Q1, 2026] and this, the OMODA 4, to the line-up.”

OMODA said that it has a spaceship-inspired central cockpit.

The start button is hidden under a red cover similar to various Lamborghini models.

As with other OMODA models, a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty will be included, as well as an eight-year battery warranty on EV models.

Richard Koo, design director at OMODA, said: “OMODA 4 adopts the “Cyber Mecha” design philosophy, presenting a futuristic mecha-inspired exterior.

“During the journey through the O-Universe, mysterious quantum fluctuations are activated, transforming into the unique ‘O-Universe lighting’, the most recognisable visual signature of OMODA 4 and a symbol bridging virtual and real worlds.

“Consumers will pay for sci-fi style, but they won’t tolerate form over function.

“OMODA 4’s dynamic contours not only reflect cutting-edge aesthetics but also resonate with the passionate mindset of the younger generation.

“OMODA 4’s audience is a new generation of lifestyle adventurers who dare to break norms.

“True innovation requires courage, and that courage comes from deep insights into users.”