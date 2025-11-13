OMODA 7 confirmed for UK launch in January

The OMODA 7 SHS PHEV is powered by a 1.5-litre engine and an 18.3kWh battery, for a 56-mile electric-only range.

OMODA has confirmed that the OMODA 7 will launch in the UK in January 2026, priced from £29,915 and with petrol or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants.

The OMODA 7 SHS PHEV will be priced from £32,200, powered by a 1.5-litre engine and an 18.3kWh battery, for a total of 204PS and 56 miles of electric-only range.

A 147PS, 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be offered as the entry point to the 7 range.

Standard equipment includes a heated steering wheel, a six-speaker Sony sound system, 19-inch alloy wheels and a cooled wireless charging pad.

Range-topping Noble models add six-way electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, which OMODA said are inspired by gaming, a panoramic sunroof and four-zone voice control.

The interior features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard.

A 540-degree camera and 21 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are standard-fit.

It has a 639-litre boot and three ISOFIX points.

The OMODA 7 has a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty and RAC Home Start. PHEV models also have an eight-year battery warranty.

Victor Zhang, country director at OMODA UK, said: “The OMODA 7 has been developed for the way people in the UK live and drive – it’s practical, dynamic and refined, yet still delivers that expressive, art-driven design language that defines our brand.

“With a choice between pure petrol and advanced super hybrid technology, the OMODA 7 represents our continued commitment to offering accessible premium SUV options to British drivers.”