OMODA 7 SHS-P models delivered to customers across UK

The OMODA 7 introduces a mid-size SUV designed for British driving.

The first OMODA 7 SHS-P models have now been delivered to customers across the UK, marking the nationwide arrival of the brand’s latest model.

Positioned between the compact OMODA 5 and the flagship OMODA 9 SHS-P, the OMODA 7 introduces a mid-size SUV designed for British driving.

The third model to be introduced in the UK, the OMODA 7, is offered in powertrains from parent company Chery International, each paired with specification grades, Knight and Noble.

Now available through the brand’s network of more than 124 retailers nationwide, the model is priced from £29,915 OTR for the ICE and £32,000 OTR for the SHS-P, with deliveries of the SHS-P starting first, then the ICE towards the end of Q2.

Offered in Knight and Noble specification grades, the OMODA 7 is designed to place an emphasis on comfort and usability.

The Knight features eco-leather finishes, SONY audio, dual digital displays and wireless smartphone connectivity as standard.

The Noble trim adds six-way electric adjustment for driver and front passenger, a 1.45-metre panoramic sunroof, an air-conditioning fragrance system and four-zone voice control.

Customers can also choose between a 1.6-litre TGDI petrol engine or OMODA&JAECOO’s proprietary Super Hybrid System (SHS).

The plug-in hybrid- SHS-P pairs an 18.3 kWh battery with a 1.5-litre engine to deliver a WLTP range of over 700 miles, including up to 56 miles of pure electric driving, alongside fast charging capability and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality.

The car’s CO₂ emissions come as low as 23 g/km, and it is capable of replenishing from 30% to 80% in 20 minutes.

Victor Zhang, UK managing director at OMODA UK, said: “The OMODA 7 was designed to be a popular model for us in the UK.

“Seeing the first cars now with customers is a genuine milestone, because this is where the brand really starts to be experienced day to day on British roads.

“It’s a car that quietly demonstrates what OMODA stands for in terms of design, comfort and technology, and we’re very pleased to see it begin its journey with owners.”

Since launching in August 2024, OMODA UK has expanded its retailer network and broadened its model line-up to meet growing demand.

January also saw the arrival of OMODA’s first full-hybrid model, the OMODA 5 SHS-H, which was designed to strengthen the brand’s electrified offering for British drivers.

With additional model introductions planned before the end of the year, including the OMODA 4, OMODA’s UK presence is set to continue expanding across multiple SUV segments.

The OMODA 7 is available through OMODA&JAECOO’s UK-wide dealer network, priced from £29,915 OTR for the petrol variant and from £32,000 OTR for the SHS.

All models include a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, an eight-year battery warranty for SHS variants, and RAC Home Start as standard for the lifetime of the warranty.