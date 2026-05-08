  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

OMODA 7 SHS-P models delivered to customers across UK

The OMODA 7 introduces a mid-size SUV designed for British driving.

Milly Standing

8 May 2026

Corporate Fleets

SHARE

OMODA 7 RCHAN 60

The first OMODA 7 SHS-P models have now been delivered to customers across the UK, marking the nationwide arrival of the brand’s latest model.

Positioned between the compact OMODA 5 and the flagship OMODA 9 SHS-P, the OMODA 7 introduces a mid-size SUV designed for British driving.

The third model to be introduced in the UK, the OMODA 7, is offered in powertrains from parent company Chery International, each paired with specification grades, Knight and Noble.

Now available through the brand’s network of more than 124 retailers nationwide, the model is priced from £29,915 OTR for the ICE and £32,000 OTR for the SHS-P, with deliveries of the SHS-P starting first, then the ICE towards the end of Q2.

Offered in Knight and Noble specification grades, the OMODA 7 is designed to place an emphasis on comfort and usability.

The Knight features eco-leather finishes, SONY audio, dual digital displays and wireless smartphone connectivity as standard.

The Noble trim adds six-way electric adjustment for driver and front passenger, a 1.45-metre panoramic sunroof, an air-conditioning fragrance system and four-zone voice control.

Customers can also choose between a 1.6-litre TGDI petrol engine or OMODA&JAECOO’s proprietary Super Hybrid System (SHS).

The plug-in hybrid- SHS-P pairs an 18.3 kWh battery with a 1.5-litre engine to deliver a WLTP range of over 700 miles, including up to 56 miles of pure electric driving, alongside fast charging capability and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality.

The car’s CO₂ emissions come as low as 23 g/km, and it is capable of replenishing from 30% to 80% in 20 minutes.

Victor Zhang, UK managing director at OMODA UK, said: “The OMODA 7 was designed to be a popular model for us in the UK.

“Seeing the first cars now with customers is a genuine milestone, because this is where the brand really starts to be experienced day to day on British roads.

“It’s a car that quietly demonstrates what OMODA stands for in terms of design, comfort and technology, and we’re very pleased to see it begin its journey with owners.”

Since launching in August 2024, OMODA UK has expanded its retailer network and broadened its model line-up to meet growing demand.

January also saw the arrival of OMODA’s first full-hybrid model, the OMODA 5 SHS-H, which was designed to strengthen the brand’s electrified offering for British drivers.

With additional model introductions planned before the end of the year, including the OMODA 4, OMODA’s UK presence is set to continue expanding across multiple SUV segments.

The OMODA 7 is available through OMODA&JAECOO’s UK-wide dealer network, priced from £29,915 OTR for the petrol variant and from £32,000 OTR for the SHS.

All models include a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, an eight-year battery warranty for SHS variants, and RAC Home Start as standard for the lifetime of the warranty.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE