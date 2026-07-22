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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/omoda-9-shs-p-receives-retuned-suspension-extra-equipment/

OMODA has updated the 9 SHS-P, its flagship model in the UK, retuning its suspension, adding equipment and the Black Noble trim level to the range.

The suspension tweaks aim to improve body control and ride comfort, while retuned steering aimed to improve driver feel.

On the interior, the updated 9 gains eight-way electric adjustment and an electric thigh bolster on the driver’s seat, alongside six-way adjustment for the passenger, suede cloth headlining and front massage seats.

It starts at £44,995 and retains the outgoing OMODA 9’s plug-in hybrid system, with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and 34.46kWh battery, outputting 449PS.

The Black Noble model adds matte Iced Jasper Black paint, black exterior detailing, black alloy wheels and a black suede cloth interior, for £46,495.

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Victor Zhang, managing director at OMODA UK, said: “As our presence in the UK continues to grow, it’s important that our flagship evolves with it.

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“The OMODA 9 SHS-P already sets the tone for the brand in terms of design, technology and comfort, and these MY26 updates strengthen that with meaningful improvements in the areas customers experience every day.

“The Black Noble further builds on this, introducing a more distinctive visual identity for OMODA 9 and giving customers an alternative take on the flagship that feels more tailored and contemporary.”