  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

OMODA adds remote parking and sliding screen tech to OMODA 7 line-up

This marks the first time OMODA&JAECOO has offered Remote Parking Assistance in the UK market.

Jessica Bird

13 May 2026

Motoring

SHARE

4. OMODA 7 screen stationary

OMODA UK has expanded its OMODA 7 range with the introduction of a new Noble Tech trim level, adding remote parking functionality and a sliding infotainment screen to the plug-in hybrid SUV.

Priced from £35,505 on-the-road, the new OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech sits above the existing Noble specification and costs £500 more than the current top-grade model.

The new variant marks the first time OMODA&JAECOO has offered Remote Parking Assistance in the UK market.

The system allows drivers to control parking manoeuvres from outside the vehicle using the key remote, supporting parallel, perpendicular and angled parking situations.

The technology was designed to simplify manoeuvring in tighter spaces and improve convenience in everyday driving environments.

The Noble Tech model also introduces a 15.6-inch ultra-thin sliding infotainment screen capable of moving across the dashboard towards the front passenger seat.

The screen features a 2.5K resolution display and allows passengers to access functions including navigation, music and climate controls.

The new trim builds on the existing Noble specification, which already includes a 12-speaker Sony audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech uses the brand’s Super Hybrid System plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an 18.3kWh battery.

OMODA said the system produces 204PS and 365Nm of torque, delivers a 0-62mph time of 8.4 seconds and offers a total driving range of more than 700 miles, including up to 56 miles of electric-only driving.

CO2 emissions are rated at 23g/km.

Victor Zhang, managing director at OMODA UK, said: “The introduction of the OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech represents a considered step forward in how we bring advanced technology into everyday driving.

“This isn’t just an incremental update; it is a carefully curated suite of innovations designed to assist daily driving.

“By integrating intelligent systems such as RPA alongside a more flexible and immersive cabin experience, we are focused on making innovation intuitive, accessible and genuinely useful for our customers.”

The launch follows continued growth for OMODA&JAECOO in the UK market.

The brands recorded a combined 7,152 registrations in April 2026, with OMODA accounting for 3,275 registrations and a 2.19% market share.

Combined year-to-date registrations across the two brands reached 35,113 units, according to the company.

First UK customer deliveries of the OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech are expected from the end of June through OMODA&JAECOO’s 131-site UK dealer network.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE