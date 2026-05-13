OMODA adds remote parking and sliding screen tech to OMODA 7 line-up

This marks the first time OMODA&JAECOO has offered Remote Parking Assistance in the UK market.

OMODA UK has expanded its OMODA 7 range with the introduction of a new Noble Tech trim level, adding remote parking functionality and a sliding infotainment screen to the plug-in hybrid SUV.

Priced from £35,505 on-the-road, the new OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech sits above the existing Noble specification and costs £500 more than the current top-grade model.

The new variant marks the first time OMODA&JAECOO has offered Remote Parking Assistance in the UK market.

The system allows drivers to control parking manoeuvres from outside the vehicle using the key remote, supporting parallel, perpendicular and angled parking situations.

The technology was designed to simplify manoeuvring in tighter spaces and improve convenience in everyday driving environments.

The Noble Tech model also introduces a 15.6-inch ultra-thin sliding infotainment screen capable of moving across the dashboard towards the front passenger seat.

The screen features a 2.5K resolution display and allows passengers to access functions including navigation, music and climate controls.

The new trim builds on the existing Noble specification, which already includes a 12-speaker Sony audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech uses the brand’s Super Hybrid System plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an 18.3kWh battery.

OMODA said the system produces 204PS and 365Nm of torque, delivers a 0-62mph time of 8.4 seconds and offers a total driving range of more than 700 miles, including up to 56 miles of electric-only driving.

CO2 emissions are rated at 23g/km.

Victor Zhang, managing director at OMODA UK, said: “The introduction of the OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech represents a considered step forward in how we bring advanced technology into everyday driving.

“This isn’t just an incremental update; it is a carefully curated suite of innovations designed to assist daily driving.

“By integrating intelligent systems such as RPA alongside a more flexible and immersive cabin experience, we are focused on making innovation intuitive, accessible and genuinely useful for our customers.”

The launch follows continued growth for OMODA&JAECOO in the UK market.

The brands recorded a combined 7,152 registrations in April 2026, with OMODA accounting for 3,275 registrations and a 2.19% market share.

Combined year-to-date registrations across the two brands reached 35,113 units, according to the company.

First UK customer deliveries of the OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech are expected from the end of June through OMODA&JAECOO’s 131-site UK dealer network.