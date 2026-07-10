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Technology & Innovation

OMODA debuts 7 SHS-P Noble Tech at Goodwood

Compared with the Noble model, it adds a sliding infotainment display and Remote Parking Assistance.

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OMODA 7 Noble Tech
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The OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech has made its UK public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with hill runs and an appearance in the First Glance paddock.

Priced from £35,505, it sits at the top of the OMODA 7 range.

Compared with the Noble model, it adds a sliding infotainment display and Remote Parking Assistance, allowing the car to park itself without a driver present.

As with other 7 SHS-P models, the Noble Tech is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and an 18.3kWh battery, for a total output of 204PS and an electric range of 56 miles.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, 20-inch alloy wheels, an integrated air fragrance bar and ventilated front seats.

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Victor Zhang, managing director at OMODA UK, said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the perfect stage for the UK debut of the OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech.

“It brings together some of the most passionate automotive enthusiasts, industry experts and forward-thinking customers, making it an ideal opportunity to showcase what OMODA represents.

“The OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech further strengthens OMODA’s growing UK line-up, offering customers a compelling combination of advanced technology, premium features and long-distance efficiency.

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“It reflects our commitment to combining bold design, innovative tech and exceptional value, and we are excited to introduce it to the UK audience at such a prestigious and influential event.

“This debut marks another important step in our journey as we continue to grow the OMODA brand and deliver innovative vehicles that meet the evolving needs of British drivers.”

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