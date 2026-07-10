ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/omoda-debuts-7-shs-p-noble-tech-at-goodwood/

The OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech has made its UK public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with hill runs and an appearance in the First Glance paddock.

Priced from £35,505, it sits at the top of the OMODA 7 range.

Compared with the Noble model, it adds a sliding infotainment display and Remote Parking Assistance, allowing the car to park itself without a driver present.

As with other 7 SHS-P models, the Noble Tech is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and an 18.3kWh battery, for a total output of 204PS and an electric range of 56 miles.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, 20-inch alloy wheels, an integrated air fragrance bar and ventilated front seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Zhang, managing director at OMODA UK, said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the perfect stage for the UK debut of the OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

“It brings together some of the most passionate automotive enthusiasts, industry experts and forward-thinking customers, making it an ideal opportunity to showcase what OMODA represents.

“The OMODA 7 SHS-P Noble Tech further strengthens OMODA’s growing UK line-up, offering customers a compelling combination of advanced technology, premium features and long-distance efficiency.