OMODA debuts updates to OMODA 5 and E5

The OMODA 5 and E5 SUVs have been updated, less than a year since OMODA entered the UK market.

After its launch period in which more than 11,000 OMODA 5 and E5s were sold – and following the arrival of the brand’s OMODA 9 SHS flagship SUV – the models feature interior and exterior updates, including a refocused ride and handling.

For the pure petrol version, the MY25 OMODA 5 offers technological changes, higher-quality materials, and a trim-level aligned with the original model’s specification level.

There are two OMODA 5 trim levels available – Knight and Noble – which have been adapted from the original model.

Aimed at reflecting the preferences of electric car drivers, the OMODA 5 interior has been updated, and the OMODA E5 interior was adopted on the internal combustion engine (ICE) model.

Larger 12.25-inch dual screens are curved towards the driver for a clearer view of all vital information..

Other upgrades in the driver’s area include a repositioned gear selector – accessed via a stalk behind the steering wheel – a revised steering wheel design, and the wireless charging pad now located closer to the driver.

OMODA also added a six-way seat adjustment which now comes as standard across all models.

Additions to the Noble range include roof rails and 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Looking to maximise interior space, the previously available full-size spare tyre has been removed, increasing boot capacity from 372 litres to 430 litres. With the rear seats folded, the total space available is now 697 litres.

Intending to maximise fuel efficiency and economy, the previous model’s 1.6-litre TDGI engine has been retained and now offers 147 PS across all versions, reducing emissions to 170 g/km.

Meanwhile, in the MY25 OMODA E5, a 61 kWh battery with updated energy density from CATL has been introduced, enabling it to have a WLTP-estimated range of 267 miles.

Charging capability has increased with DC and AC charging rates at 130 kW and 10.3 kW, respectively, while the integrated charging rates are now 80 kW and 9.9 kW.

A heat pump is also fitted to the E5 Noble with the aim of improving energy use, especially in challenging weather.

With an adjustable passenger seat, the MY25 OMODA E5 has been designed for increased flexability.

The car’s front suspension geometry has been revised, with an electric steering setup for the SUV.

Meanwhile, front wheel hubs and bearings have been fitted, and brake linings have also been changed.

The OMODA 5 is available now, with prices starting from £23,990 OTR for the OMODA 5 Knight and £27,490 OTR for the OMODA 5 Noble.

Prices for the OMODA E5 are £33,065 OTR for the OMODA E5 Knight and £34,565 OTR for the OMODA E5 Noble.