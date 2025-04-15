OMODA launches zero deposit, 0% APR finance on E5 electric SUV

OMODA has introduced new finance terms for its all-electric E5 SUV, offering £0 deposit and 0% APR financing to make the transition to electric driving more accessible for both private and fleet customers.

The finance package has already generated significant interest, with fleet operators noting the value proposition of the mid-size electric SUV now priced from £33,065.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), March 2025 marked the UK’s best-ever month for electric vehicle registrations with 69,313 EVs sold, indicating growing mainstream adoption of electric mobility.

OMODA’s latest finance offers, available until 30th June, aim to position the E5 as an attractive option for businesses looking to electrify their fleets.

Victor Zhang, UK country director OMODA UK, said: “Having successfully established itself in the UK market since September last year, the OMODA E5 is now proving a very popular choice for drivers across the board.

“Customers recognise the blend of high quality, extensive specification and value for money that the car represents, and early monitoring shows that they are keen to take advantage of this.

“With the favourable finance terms being offered with the OMODA E5, we expect more people to start their OMODA journey with our all-electric model.”

The OMODA E5 features a 61kWh battery with blade cell design for improved safety, with class-leading battery management making 99% of the battery usable at all times.

The vehicle achieves efficiency of 15.5kWh/100km, partly due to its low coefficient of drag, making it a practical option for fleet managers concerned with operational costs and range capabilities.

The E5 is available through OMODA’s growing UK dealer network of 73 retailers.