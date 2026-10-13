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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/omoda-shows-4-ahead-of-2027-uk-launch/

The OMODA 4 has made its European motor show debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, ahead of the car’s UK launch in 2027.

The car was first revealed at Auto China 2026, fitted with a hybrid powertrain.

OMODA said the 4 is the boldest expression of its Cyber Mecha design language, with an interior inspired by gaming and digital environments.

It is the first model to feature the Super Intelligent Cockpit, which was designed to understand driver intent and learn user habits.

When it launches in the UK, OMODA will target younger, technology-focused buyers with the 4.

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Gary Lan, CEO at OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “Our Paris debut is an important moment for OMODA, and it’s fantastic that OMODA 4 has now made its European motor show debut.

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“OMODA has always had a strong sense of individuality, and I think this new model really captures that while also representing an important part of the brand’s future.

“It’s youthful, fashion-conscious and technology-led, bringing a fresh perspective to the crossover market and appealing to customers who want something a little different.