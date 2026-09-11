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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/omoda-to-offer-free-thule-bike-rack-for-200-customers/

As part of its role as Official Automotive Partner of the Lloyds Tour of Britain, OMODA UK is offering 200 OMODA 7 and 9 customers a free Thule bike rack.

The first 200 customers to purchase an OMODA 7 or 9 from a participating dealer before 30th September will receive a free Thule ProRide.

Business, leasing and Motability customers are excluded.

During the summer, OMODA UK supported the Lloyds Tour of Britain’s women’s and men’s races.

It also sponsored the King and Queen of the Mountain classifications, and provided a fleet of vehicles to support the event.

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OMODA UK said the bike rack offer reflects its goal of combining advanced technology with the flexibility to support active lifestyles.

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Victor Zhang, country director at OMODA UK, said: “Our partnership with British Cycling and the Lloyds Tour of Britain has shown us just how many people across the country share a passion for life on two wheels.

“This offer is a natural next step – taking the spirit of the Tour beyond race days and helping our customers bring their bikes wherever the road takes them.