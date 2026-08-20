OMODA&JAECOO adds components to vehicle warranty

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/omodajaecoo-adds-components-to-vehicle-warranty/

Two years after entering the UK market, OMODA&JAECOO UK has expanded the components covered for the full seven years/100,000 miles.

Items including the A/C compressor, alternator, brake calipers, catalytic converter, infotainment unit, exhaust system, fuel injectors, fuel pump, oil pump, shock absorbers, starter motor, track rod ends, water pump, wheel bearings and window regulators will now all get the brand’s full vehicle warranty, having previously been covered for three years/40,000 miles.

In addition, all bushes and rubber components are extended from three years/40,000 miles to seven years/60,000 miles, while the ball joints increase from three years/40,000 miles to seven years/60,000 miles.

The additions will also be applied retrospectively to every OMODA and JAECOO vehicle sold in the UK since the brands launched.

Victor Zhang, managing director at OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “The UK is one of the most competitive automotive markets in the world, and from day one we’ve been committed to listening to our customers and continually improving the ownership journey.

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“After two years of learning from our growing customer base and retailer network, we’ve reviewed our warranty offering and made it even stronger.

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“By extending cover on a wider range of components – and applying those changes to every OMODA and JAECOO we’ve sold in the UK – we’re demonstrating our long-term commitment to our customers while reinforcing our confidence in the quality, engineering and reliability of our vehicles.”