OMODA&JAECOO expands regional parts distribution network

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/omodajaecoo-expands-regional-parts-distribution-network/

OMODA&JAECOO UK has launched its Super Parts Hub network, a nationwide network of eight regional parts distribution hubs designed to get genuine OMODA and JAECOO parts to where they are needed faster.

The hubs are intended to reduce accident repair times and keep customers on the road.

Operated by established retailer groups, each hub holds stock of genuine OMODA and JAECOO parts, and supplies OMODA&JAECOO retailers and trade customers across its region.

By locating parts closer to the workshops that need them, the network aims to shorten the journey between warehouse and workshop, supporting quicker turnaround on servicing, repairs and accident work.

The network covers England, Scotland and Wales.

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In Scotland, Park’s Motor Group operates the hub at East Kilbride, while SG Petch in Darlington and Perrys in Huddersfield serve the North East and Yorkshire.

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Pentagon Motor Group supports the Midlands and South Yorkshire from parts desks in Derby and Sheffield, and Bassetts Motor Group covers South Wales from Swansea.

In the South, Toomey Motor Group serves the East of England from Basildon, Sandown Group operates from Basingstoke, and Vospers covers the South West from Exeter and Plymouth.