OMODA&JAECOO expands regional parts distribution network

Cover for bushes, rubber components and ball joints has also increased from three years or 40,000 miles to seven years or 60,000 miles, and the changes apply retrospectively to every OMODA and JAECOO sold in the UK since launch, with no action required from customers.
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The Super Parts Hub network joins the Vehicle Off Road (VOR) partnership with the RAC that went live in September.
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Under that agreement, a dedicated RAC team holds oversight of parts availability across the country, working with OMODA&JAECOO’s internal team to anticipate stocking needs and identify demand trends.
Steve Travis, senior regional aftersales manager at OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “When a customer’s car needs a repair, the thing they care about most is how quickly they can get it back.
“Having genuine parts available close to our retailers and trade partners is fundamental to that, and the Super Parts Hub network puts stock where it can make the biggest difference.
“We’ve partnered with retailer groups that know their regions inside out and share our commitment to customer service.
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“Together with our VOR partnership with the RAC, this gives us a joined-up aftersales operation that supports customers from the moment something goes wrong through to getting back on the road.”