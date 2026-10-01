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OMODA&JAECOO expands regional parts distribution network

The hubs are intended to reduce accident repair times and keep customers on the road.

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OMODA&JAECOO expands regional parts distribution network
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OMODA&JAECOO UK has launched its Super Parts Hub network, a nationwide network of eight regional parts distribution hubs designed to get genuine OMODA and JAECOO parts to where they are needed faster.

The hubs are intended to reduce accident repair times and keep customers on the road.

Operated by established retailer groups, each hub holds stock of genuine OMODA and JAECOO parts, and supplies OMODA&JAECOO retailers and trade customers across its region.

By locating parts closer to the workshops that need them, the network aims to shorten the journey between warehouse and workshop, supporting quicker turnaround on servicing, repairs and accident work.

The network covers England, Scotland and Wales.

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In Scotland, Park’s Motor Group operates the hub at East Kilbride, while SG Petch in Darlington and Perrys in Huddersfield serve the North East and Yorkshire.

Pentagon Motor Group supports the Midlands and South Yorkshire from parts desks in Derby and Sheffield, and Bassetts Motor Group covers South Wales from Swansea.

In the South, Toomey Motor Group serves the East of England from Basildon, Sandown Group operates from Basingstoke, and Vospers covers the South West from Exeter and Plymouth.

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The news followed OMODA&JAECOO UK’s announcement in August that it strengthened its seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, extending full cover to more components.

Cover for bushes, rubber components and ball joints has also increased from three years or 40,000 miles to seven years or 60,000 miles, and the changes apply retrospectively to every OMODA and JAECOO sold in the UK since launch, with no action required from customers.

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The Super Parts Hub network joins the Vehicle Off Road (VOR) partnership with the RAC that went live in September.

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Under that agreement, a dedicated RAC team holds oversight of parts availability across the country, working with OMODA&JAECOO’s internal team to anticipate stocking needs and identify demand trends.

Steve Travis, senior regional aftersales manager at OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “When a customer’s car needs a repair, the thing they care about most is how quickly they can get it back.

“Having genuine parts available close to our retailers and trade partners is fundamental to that, and the Super Parts Hub network puts stock where it can make the biggest difference.

“We’ve partnered with retailer groups that know their regions inside out and share our commitment to customer service.

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“Together with our VOR partnership with the RAC, this gives us a joined-up aftersales operation that supports customers from the moment something goes wrong through to getting back on the road.”

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