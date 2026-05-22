OMODA&JAECOO extends RAC cover to whole of Europe

The expanded cover is supported by the growing European OMODA&JAECOO dealer network and is effective immediately.

OMODA&JAECOO has extended its complimentary breakdown cover services, provided by the RAC, to cover the whole of Europe.

The expanded cover is supported by the growing European OMODA&JAECOO dealer network and is effective immediately.

Customers were previously provided with complimentary RAC cover for the whole of the vehicle’s seven-year warranty in the UK and Channel Islands.

As before, the cover automatically renews with each main dealer service.

It covers roadside assistance, towing, recovery, hire cars and vehicle repatriation, if required.

OMODA&JAECOO said the extension of its RAC cover offering reflects changing travel habits among customers, with European road trips becoming more popular.

It has a network of more than 250 dealers in mainland Europe, in addition to its UK network of 136.

Gary Lan, CEO at OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “The expansion of OMODA&JAECOO’s breakdown services across Europe reflects our commitment to supporting customers wherever their journeys take them.

“As more motorists travel across the continent, it’s important they have reliable support beyond the UK, giving them confidence and peace of mind on every trip.

“By extending our RAC roadside assistance coverage across Europe, we aim to remove much of the stress often associated with driving abroad, particularly in unfamiliar countries where language barriers and local regulations can present additional challenges.”