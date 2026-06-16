OMODA&JAECOO launches 0% APR PCP offer

0% APR PCP is offered on the OMODA 5, in petrol and EV guise, the OMODA 9 SHS-P and the JAECOO 7 SHS-P.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/omodajaecoo-launches-0-apr-pcp-offer/

OMODA&JAECOO has launched a 0% APR Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offer, available across selected models until 30th June 2026.

0% APR PCP is offered on the OMODA 5, in petrol and electric vehicle (EV) guise, the OMODA 9 SHS-P and the JAECOO 7 SHS-P.

The PCP offer is available at participating dealers across the 136-strong OMODA&JAECOO UK network.

On the JAECOO 7 SHS-P, the offer applies to both standard models and the £36,505 Black Luxury model.

Gary Lan, CEO at OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “The response to OMODA and JAECOO from British customers, alongside growing sales and increasing demand across both brands, has been incredibly encouraging for us.

“As a result, we are continuing to make a range of 0% [APR PCP] finance offers on selected models to make our vehicles even more accessible to UK buyers.

News Briefings Get our daily news email featuring exclusive stories, opinion and expert analysis Email address Sign up I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Business Motoring. Read our privacy notice

“These offers reflect the momentum we continue to see across the market. We remain committed to rewarding that enthusiasm with attractive ownership opportunities, while continuing to deliver the design, technology and value that have helped drive our success so far.”