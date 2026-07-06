ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/on-street-ev-charge-points-see-fastest-ever-growth-in-2026-zapmap/

The number of on-street electric vehicle (EV) charge points increased by 18% year-on-year in the first half of 2026 according to Zapmap, marking the fastest-ever period of growth.

Nationwide, there are now 121,171 EV charge points, 38,959 of which are on-street.

In total, 5,119 EV charge points were installed in the first half of 2026.

H1 2026 saw a 37% year-on-year increase in the number of ultra-rapid chargers, with speeds of over 150kW.

The UK now has 13,996 ultra-rapid charge points.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the rapid and ultra-rapid categories, the fastest-growing region was Northern Ireland, with a 24% year-on-year increase in charge point numbers, followed by the North West (21.7%), the East of England (21.6%) and the East Midlands (21.1%).

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

108 charging hubs were introduced in H1 2026, for a total of 1,034, representing 11.7% year-on-year growth.

Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder and chief operating officer at Zapmap, said: “At a time of so much activity in the charging industry, it seems counterintuitive that the growth of the charging infrastructure is lower than we have been used to over the past couple of years.