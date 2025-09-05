ONS data shows vehicle thefts reach highest level in over a decade

ONS data analysed by Inn-Track shows vehicle thefts in England and Wales are at their highest levels since 2008, with fewer than a third of stolen cars recovered.

Vehicle thefts in England and Wales have risen 74% in the past decade, according to new figures analysed by tracking and recovery specialist Inn-Track.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows 121,825 vehicles were stolen in the year ending 31st March 2025, compared with 70,216 in the year ending March 2015.

Although thefts dipped slightly in the past 12 months compared with the previous year, levels remain significantly higher, with the total number of stolen vehicles over the past three years up 78% on the three-year period before 2015. Inn-Track said motor vehicle theft is now at levels last seen in 2008.

Recovery rates have also worsened. Fewer than a third of stolen cars were returned to their owners in the year to March 2024, meaning 68% were never recovered.

That compares with 56% the year before. FOI requests by Inn-Track to police forces revealed aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle robberies also remain high, with increases reported in areas including Bedfordshire, North Yorkshire and Surrey.

Neil Thomas at Inn-Track said: “These figures should set alarm bells ringing for motorists, insurers and law enforcement alike. It’s worrying to see criminals increasingly willing to steal vehicles and escape detection.

“With stolen vehicle rates at higher levels than a decade ago, it is a tough pill to swallow for motorists.

“Our advice to drivers is simple: don’t be complacent – invest in effective vehicle tracking and recovery solutions and stay vigilant. Government data shows that only 10% of vehicles stolen in 2024 had trackers.”

Inn-Track, part of Innovation 24, operates a covert tracking service with a 99% recovery rate. The company is urging drivers to install tracing systems, park in secure areas and report suspicious activity as police continue efforts to combat organised theft gangs and keyless entry crime.