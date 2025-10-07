  
OOONO brings distraction-free CO-DRIVER NO2 safety device to UK roads

OOONO has launched its CO-DRIVER NO2 warning device in the UK, offering motorists simple, real-time alerts about cameras and hazards to help cut distractions and improve road safety.

Ryan Fowler

7 October 2025

OOONO UK HERO

OOONO, a company focused on improving road safety and reducing driver distraction, has launched its CO-DRIVER NO2 traffic camera and road hazard warning device in the UK.

The compact, screen-free system connects to smartphones and provides motorists with real-time alerts about speed cameras, roadworks, temporary hazards, and accidents.

With touchscreen infotainment systems now dominating vehicle design, OOONO says its approach offers a simpler, safer solution.

According to research by the Transport Research Laboratory (TRL), interacting with car screens while driving can be more distracting than driving under the influence.

The CO-DRIVER aims to counter that problem with a single-button design that connects millions of drivers, allowing them to share and verify road information quickly and safely.

Sean Morris, UK chief operating officer at OOONO, said: “This is a game-changer for motorists and UK road safety. With popular navigation apps, drivers can easily miss road hazards, police, or safety cameras ahead – and adding alerts often becomes horrendously distracting hidden behind various sub-menus.

“Most people don’t even switch their maps on just to pop to the shops. CO-DRIVER is different. It’s always on, using a simple button and audio beep system to keep drivers focused.

“We believe safe driving is a team sport. With CO-DRIVER, every user becomes both a recipient and a contributor of vital road information. There’s no magic – just smart engineering, reliable alerts and trust in the network.”

The device integrates with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, operates automatically when the car is started, and is designed to minimise distraction while maintaining road focus.

OOONO has already sold more than 4 million CO-DRIVER devices in Germany and is now growing its UK user community to enhance the system’s real-time accuracy through collective driver input.

With speeding incidents rising nationwide and mobile enforcement expanding in urban areas, OOONO believes its CO-DRIVER technology can help address a key cause of driver penalties and collisions.

By alerting motorists to hazards dynamically rather than relying on static maps, the company aims to make UK roads safer while reducing unnecessary distractions behind the wheel.

