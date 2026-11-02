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OOONO launches CO-DRIVER NO3 with visual warnings

The 'Focus Display' warns drivers upcoming speed cameras, accidents, roadworks, potholes, and other hazards.

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OOONO has launched the CO-DRIVER NO3, which introduces visual warnings, in addition to the aural warnings provided by its previous devices.

The ‘Focus Display’ warns drivers upcoming speed cameras, accidents, roadworks, potholes, and other hazards.

It also displays the amount of metres or yards until the hazard, and the prevailing speed limit in the case of speed cameras.

Drivers can also report mobile speed cameras via the display.

To limit distraction, the display remains dark when there are no hazards to report.

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OOONO has redesigned the warning tones, allowing drivers to distinguish between different types of hazard without looking at the display.

Warnings can also be displayed through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

The CO-DRIVER NO3 is priced at £89.99, a discounted launch rate.

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Mike Skyte, UK market lead for OOONO, said: “With CO-DRIVER NO3, we’ve taken everything drivers value about our existing devices and made it even better.

“The new Focus Display gives motorists clearer information about what’s happening on the road ahead, helping them anticipate potential hazards without unnecessary distraction.

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“We’ve also made it easier for drivers to report and confirm hazards, which benefits our entire community of more than five million users.

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“And this is just the beginning. With new features such as fuel price comparisons and automatic mileage logging coming soon, we’re developing CO-DRIVER into something that makes driving not just safer, but simpler and more convenient too.”

The CO-DRIVER NO3 is offered alongside the existing NO1 and NO2.

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