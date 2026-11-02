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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ooono-launches-co-driver-no3-with-visual-warnings/

OOONO has launched the CO-DRIVER NO3, which introduces visual warnings, in addition to the aural warnings provided by its previous devices.

The ‘Focus Display’ warns drivers upcoming speed cameras, accidents, roadworks, potholes, and other hazards.

It also displays the amount of metres or yards until the hazard, and the prevailing speed limit in the case of speed cameras.

Drivers can also report mobile speed cameras via the display.

To limit distraction, the display remains dark when there are no hazards to report.

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OOONO has redesigned the warning tones, allowing drivers to distinguish between different types of hazard without looking at the display.

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Warnings can also be displayed through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

The CO-DRIVER NO3 is priced at £89.99, a discounted launch rate.