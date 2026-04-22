OOONO launches Fleet Fine Calculator at CV Show

Fleet managers can input fleet size, driver behaviour information and incident frequency to generate a risk profile for the business.

Road safety technology firm OOONO has launched Fleet Fine Calculator at the Commercial Vehicle (CV) Show, aiming to help fleet managers understand the financial and operational impact of speeding fines.

Fleet managers can input fleet size, driver behaviour information and incident frequency to generate a risk profile for the business.

It is intended to quantify the costs beyond the fines themselves, including insurance implications, administrative burden, downtime and indirect productivity loss.

The Fleet Fine Calculator also informs fleets of potential savings from using OOONO CO-DRIVER NO2, which provides real-time alerts for speed cameras, hazards and changing road conditions.

OOONO said that a typical UK speeding offence results in a £100 fine and penalty points, but the real cost to fleets is significantly nhigher.

Mike Skyte, spokesperson for OOONO, said: “At OOONO, we know that speeding isn’t just a compliance issue – it’s a cost and safety issue that compounds across an entire fleet.

“The Fleet Fine Calculator helps businesses see the bigger picture: not just what a fine costs today, but what repeated risk behaviour costs over time in operational efficiency, safety outcomes, and reputational impact.”