Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
EV & Sustainability

Openreach partners with Allstar on home, public and commercial charging for engineers

Allstar Homecharge automatically pays home charging costs to drivers' energy suppliers, while Allstar Co-Pilot finds approved public chargers for drivers.

2 min read
Share
Openreach
ADVERTISEMENT

Openreach has partnered with Allstar to offer its engineers access to home, public, and commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging options.

Allstar Homecharge automatically pays home charging costs to drivers’ energy suppliers, while Allstar Co-Pilot finds Openreach-approved public chargers for drivers.

Homecharge allows drivers to avoid making expense claims, and means they are not required to pay up front for work-related charging.

One in three of Openreach’s drivers is unable to install a home charger, so Allstar worked with the company to select a strategic network of approved public chargers, which are accessed through charging cards.

The partnership also covers payments to commercial and depot solutions, such as those accessed through deals with First Charge and Voltempo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Openreach currently operates a fleet of more than 22,000 vehicles, of which 7,000 are EVs.

Tom Rowlands, managing director of global EV solutions at Corpay, including Allstar in the UK, said: “Electrifying a fleet of this scale isn’t simply about putting more electric vehicles on the road.

“Drivers need charging that works around their jobs and for a nationwide engineering workforce there can’t be an assumption that everyone can simply plug in at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s why our work with Openreach looks across the charging mix. Home charging remains important where it’s possible, but engineers also need reliable public charging and increasingly other options designed around working commercial vehicles.

“The strength of the partnership is that we can keep developing that mix as the fleet grows and the needs of its engineers evolve.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Judy O’Keefe, director of fleet at Openreach, said: “Our engineers rely on their vans every day to keep people and businesses connected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With more than 7,000 electric vans already on the road, and plans to move most of our fleet to zero emissions by 2031, we need charging to be simple and safe for our engineers.

“There’s no single charging solution that works for everyone. That’s why we’ve invested in a flexible mix of home, public and depot charging, working with different partners to give our engineers the options they need.

“Allstar is helping us simplify how we manage and pay for it all.”

Related