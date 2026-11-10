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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/openreach-partners-with-allstar-on-home-public-and-commercial-charging-for-engineers/

Openreach has partnered with Allstar to offer its engineers access to home, public, and commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging options.

Allstar Homecharge automatically pays home charging costs to drivers’ energy suppliers, while Allstar Co-Pilot finds Openreach-approved public chargers for drivers.

Homecharge allows drivers to avoid making expense claims, and means they are not required to pay up front for work-related charging.

One in three of Openreach’s drivers is unable to install a home charger, so Allstar worked with the company to select a strategic network of approved public chargers, which are accessed through charging cards.

The partnership also covers payments to commercial and depot solutions, such as those accessed through deals with First Charge and Voltempo.

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Openreach currently operates a fleet of more than 22,000 vehicles, of which 7,000 are EVs.

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Tom Rowlands, managing director of global EV solutions at Corpay, including Allstar in the UK, said: “Electrifying a fleet of this scale isn’t simply about putting more electric vehicles on the road.

“Drivers need charging that works around their jobs and for a nationwide engineering workforce there can’t be an assumption that everyone can simply plug in at home.