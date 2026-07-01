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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/openreach-to-use-source-charging-hubs-to-support-ev-switch/

Electric vehicle (EV) charging firm Source has signed a deal with Openreach, which will see its charging hubs used to support Openreach’s fleet electrification programme.

The deal will allow Openreach to have a predominantly EV fleet by 2031. It already operates more than 7,000 EVs.

Openreach engineers can charge at Source ultra-rapid chargers through the Allstar platform, supporting efficient and high-frequency charging.

Source chargers offer speeds of up to 300kW, allowing most EVs to add significant range within 15 minutes.

The firm plans to open 300 ultra-rapid charging hubs across the UK and Ireland.

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Alice Aprile-Smith, head of partnerships and business development at Source, said: “Openreach operates the UK’s second largest commercial fleet and is serious about its transition to electric – that’s exactly the kind of partner we want to be working with.

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“Source is built to deliver ultra-rapid public charging reliably, at scale, across the breadth of the UK. We’re proud to be supporting one of the country’s most ambitious fleet electrification programmes.”

Judy O’Keefe, director of fleet at Openreach, said: “Moving a fleet our size to electric is a big job. Charging needs to be simple, safe and reliable for our engineers.