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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/opinion-the-real-differentiator/

For years, the industry has focused on price, product availability and finance terms. Those things still matter. Customers will always want a competitive deal, the right vehicle and confidence that the monthly payment works for them.

But the leasing market has changed. Vehicles are more advanced, choice is greater, lead times have moved around, electric vehicles (EVs) have added new questions, and customers are doing far more research.

That means the real difference is often not just what deal someone can find, but how easy, honest and reassuring the whole process feels.

For many personal and business leasing customers, the vehicle is only one part of the decision. They want to know what is included, what happens at delivery, how long it will take, what they need to do next, and who will help them if something changes.

In a market where many offers can look similar on the surface, the businesses that keep customers informed will earn trust. That is especially important in leasing, because the customer journey does not end when an order is placed.

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Quick, not cold

Technology has a big role to play, but it must be used in the right way. Digital tools should make the customer experience simpler, not colder.

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Online quotes, order tracking, automated updates and self-serve information are all valuable, but they cannot replace good advice and human judgement. The best experience comes when technology removes the friction, and people add the reassurance.

A good example is live delivery tracking, which gives customers clearer information about where their vehicle is and when it is expected to arrive.