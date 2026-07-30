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Opinion: The real differentiator?

The real difference is often not just what deal someone can find, but how easy, honest and reassuring the whole process feels.

3 min read
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leasing
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For years, the industry has focused on price, product availability and finance terms. Those things still matter. Customers will always want a competitive deal, the right vehicle and confidence that the monthly payment works for them.

But the leasing market has changed. Vehicles are more advanced, choice is greater, lead times have moved around, electric vehicles (EVs) have added new questions, and customers are doing far more research.

That means the real difference is often not just what deal someone can find, but how easy, honest and reassuring the whole process feels.

For many personal and business leasing customers, the vehicle is only one part of the decision. They want to know what is included, what happens at delivery, how long it will take, what they need to do next, and who will help them if something changes.

In a market where many offers can look similar on the surface, the businesses that keep customers informed will earn trust. That is especially important in leasing, because the customer journey does not end when an order is placed.

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Quick, not cold

Technology has a big role to play, but it must be used in the right way. Digital tools should make the customer experience simpler, not colder.

Online quotes, order tracking, automated updates and self-serve information are all valuable, but they cannot replace good advice and human judgement. The best experience comes when technology removes the friction, and people add the reassurance.

A good example is live delivery tracking, which gives customers clearer information about where their vehicle is and when it is expected to arrive.

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It sounds simple, but it deals with one of the biggest sources of anxiety in the leasing process. People do not just want to know their car is coming. They want to know when, what the next step is, and whether they need to do anything.

That level of visibility also helps our dealer partners and internal teams. When everyone is working from better information, there are fewer unnecessary calls, fewer surprises and a smoother experience all round.

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The same principle applies across the whole leasing journey. Clear communication at the start helps customers understand the agreement they are entering into. Good handover information helps them feel confident when the vehicle arrives. Proactive support during the contract helps prevent small issues becoming bigger frustrations. A well-managed renewal process helps keep customers loyal.

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Customers compare

Leasing customers are more informed than ever. They compare prices, read reviews, check delivery times and expect the same ease they get in other parts of their lives.

The challenge for the industry is to avoid treating customer experience as a slogan. It is about designing the whole process around the customer’s questions, worries and expectations.

That means being honest when there are delays, explaining finance clearly, making EV advice practical and easy to understand. It means supporting businesses with the information they need to keep drivers moving, and remembering that every vehicle order matters to the person behind it.

The companies that win long term will be those that combine competitive offers with clarity, care and consistency.

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Customer experience is becoming the real differentiator. The experience is where loyalty is built.

Mike Thompson is chief operating officer at Leasing Options

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