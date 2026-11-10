ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/orders-open-for-76k-volvo-xc90-long-range-phev/

Volvo has opened UK orders for the £75,765 XC90 T8 Long Range Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), which sits above the £66,270 B5 Mild Hybrid.

The Long Range PHEV has 101 miles of electric range, more than double the range of the previous T8 PHEV.

Total range is 1,096 miles, while the car is rated at 941.6mpg.

It uses a 41kWh battery and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with a total output of 461PS. It can accelerate to 62mph in 5.2 seconds.

Both variants of the Volvo XC90, the B5 Mild Hybrid and T8 Long Range PHEV, are all wheel drive and automatic-only.

ADVERTISEMENT

The B5 has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and outputs 250PS.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

As standard, the XC90 has seven seats, with the option of Nordico or Nappa Leather upholstery.

It has Volvo’s latest infotainment system, with Google Gemini integration.