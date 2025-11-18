Orders open for MGS6 EV with up to 329-mile range

MG has opened orders for the MGS6 electric vehicle (EV), with prices starting at £37,995 and up to 329 miles of range.

Long Range models are rear wheel drive and use a 244PS motor, with 329 miles of range. All MGS6 EVs use a 77kWh battery and can charge at up to 144kW.

The battery can charge from 10% to 80% in 38 minutes.

MG offers SE and Trophy trim levels of the MGS6 EV Long Range, with the Trophy trim adding a head-up display, an 11-speaker sound system, heated and ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

It is based on the Modular Scalable Platform, along with the MG4 EV and MGS5 EV.

The range is headed by the £43,995 AWD Trophy Dual Motor, which has a shorter range (301 miles), but gains a front-mounted motor for all wheel drive and a total of 361PS.

It can accelerate to 62mph in 5.1 seconds and typically uses only the rear motor for increased efficiency, but can engage the front motor when the system detects a lack of traction.

MG has partnered with Continental to fit the MGS6 EV with the latest generation braking booster system, enabling the car to stop from 62mph in 36 metres.

The MGS6 EV has both a traditional boot, with a 674-litre capacity and a ‘frunk’ under the bonnet, offering an additional 124 litres of space.

It has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with three themes, along with a 12.8-inch touchscreen, which has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as apps such as Spotify, TikTok and YouTube.

The car has a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

David Allison, head of product and planning at MG Motor UK, said: “The MGS6 EV is a significant new offering from MG, and our eighth all-electric car to be launched in our UK home market, building on proven cars like the MG4 EV hatchback but also drawing inspiration from our premium MGs like the dramatic Cyberster convertible.

“MG’s overall experience and knowledge as one of the best-selling EV manufacturers, with over 100,000 cars delivered to UK customers, ensures drivers get a stylish SUV that stands apart from the crowd.”

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said: “As a testament to MG’s commitment to delivering accessible, technology-for-everyone solutions and genuinely fun-to-drive vehicles, the MGS6 EV embodies our ambition to consistently exceed customer expectations.

“We are confident its unique combination of performance, technology and space will enable it to attract a new generation of customers to the MG brand for the first time.”