Orders open on Renault 4 E-Tech electric ‘Plein Sud’

The Plein Sud qualifies for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric Plein Sud with a full-length electric opening canvas roof is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting from £27,445 OTR after the Electric Car Grant.

Available in techno+ and iconic+ trim levels, Renault said it is the only electric car in its segment that offers a fully opening roof.

The two-level specification mirrors that of the fixed-roof version, with the only differences being the removal of roof bars and the shark-fin antenna on Plein Sud models, to maximise the opening.

Like the Renault 4-Tech electric it is based on, the Plein Sud version also qualifies for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

It joins the Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Scenic E-Tech electric in receiving the maximum ECG, while the entire Renault electric passenger car range is also eligible for ECG support.

R Pass customers can order from today, with the wider public able to order from 14th May.

The ‘Plein Sud’ canvas roof is operated via a one-touch button or voice control using Renault’s Reno digital assistant, and opens to create an 80x92cm aperture.

The canvas roof, which gathers into three folds, can be opened in several intermediate positions.

Unlike traditional canvas roof systems, the mechanism has been designed to preserve the Renault 4 E-Tech electric’s luggage capacity.

The boot space remains unchanged at up to 1,350 litres with the rear seats folded.

A low loading sill of 607mm and a wide-opening tailgate (power-operated on iconic+ models) aim to make access easy.

It has up to 181mm of ground clearance and suspension designed for a smoother, more comfortable ride.

Inside, the OpenR Link system with 10” central touchscreen and Google built-in is intended to provide connectivity, including Google Maps navigation with charging optimisation and access to a range of apps.

This is paired with a 10.3” digital instrument display for a full range of driving information.

All versions continue to use a 52kWh battery and 150hp electric motor, offering a driving range of up to 242 miles (WLTP) depending on specification.

Rapid charging capability of up to 100kW DC enables a 15% to 80% charge in approximately 30 minutes.

The vehicle also offers one-pedal driving functionality, standard on both techno+ and iconic+ ‘Plein Sud’ models.

With the introduction of the ‘Plein Sud’ version, Renault 4 E-Tech electric also incorporates the latest GSR2.3 safety standard.

This brings the total number of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) available to up to 28.

An advanced driver monitoring system uses a camera installed in the windscreen pillar to detect driver fatigue, with alertness included in the Safety Score displayed after each journey.

The emergency stop assist function works in conjunction with active driver assist, slowing the vehicle to a stop where possible if the driver becomes inactive.

The eco-driving assistant, meanwhile, is now predictive, using onboard maps to analyse the road ahead so as to warn of upcoming bends, roundabouts, etcetera, allowing the driver to ease off the accelerator to save energy.

Several personalisation options are also now available across the Renault 4 E-Tech electric range, from wing-mounted graphics to a central stripe.

There are six body colours available, including Hauts-de-France Green, Glacier White, Urban Grey, Diamond Black, Carmin Red, and Cumulus Blue, along with the option of a contrasting Diamond Black bonnet.

All models in the range have 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard.

The ‘Plein Sud’ canvas roof is available in techno+ and iconic+ trim levels, priced at £1,500 above the equivalent fixed-roof models.

Order books are scheduled to open on 8th May 2026, with first customer deliveries expected from Q3 2026.