Osprey Charging selects Evolt to deliver driver support

Evolt was selected following a successful six-month trial and will now manage customer service across Osprey Charging’s network.

Dylan Robertson

22 September 2025

Osprey Charging has selected Evolt Charging to deliver driver support to its public electric vehicle (EV) charging network, through a 24/7 phone service.

Evolt was selected following a successful six-month trial, and will now manage customer service across Osprey Charging’s network of more than 1,400 EV chargers.

Since the beginning of the partnership, Evolt reported that 95% of calls have been answered within 30 seconds.

Across its managed networks, Evolt has a 90% customer satisfaction rate.

Marco Pappalardo, head of network operations at Osprey Charging, said: “We chose Evolt because they have a strong track record. 

“They too are committed to a reliable, customer-focused charging experience for every driver. 

“With comprehensive staff training aligned to Osprey’s core values and technical operations, the customer service team is delivering a consistent and high-quality service across driver interactions.”  

Evolt staff have been trained on Osprey’s hardware and software systems and are able to remotely diagnose faults.

Osprey Charging is in the process of scaling its network, backed by a £110m funding package.

Stephen Trayner, customer service director at Evolt Charging, said: “Osprey and Evolt have a shared common belief: that the transition to cleaner transport depends not only on deploying great technology, but on delivering a consistently excellent driver experience. 

“With over a decade of supporting local authorities, commercial charge point operators (CPOs) and mission-critical fleets, and an award-winning team recognised for service excellence, we understand the value of reliable infrastructure backed by real people who care.

“This partnership brings together two organisations committed to scaling EV charging in a way that’s smart, service-led, and centred on delivering the best customer experience, and helping more people make the switch with confidence.” 

