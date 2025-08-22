OVO and myenergi to reduce home charging costs by £620

OVO and myenergi have partnered to reduce annual home charging costs for electric vehicle (EV) drivers by £620.

Myenergi chargers now integrate with the OVO Charge Anytime tariff, enabling drivers to charge at 7p per kWh.

With a typical EV driver using 3100kWh per year, myenergi said that it could help reduce charging costs by £620 annually.

Myenergi’s zappi chargers can also be purchased through OVO, with installation included.

Existing zappi customers can also link their charger to an OVO account.