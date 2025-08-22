  
OVO and myenergi to reduce home charging costs by £620

Myenergi chargers now integrate with the OVO Charge Anytime tariff, enabling drivers to charge at 7p per kWh.

Dylan Robertson

22 August 2025

myenergi OVO

OVO and myenergi have partnered to reduce annual home charging costs for electric vehicle (EV) drivers by £620.

With a typical EV driver using 3100kWh per year, myenergi said that it could help reduce charging costs by £620 annually.

Myenergi’s zappi chargers can also be purchased through OVO, with installation included.

Existing zappi customers can also link their charger to an OVO account.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
