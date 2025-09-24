OVO launches home and public EV charging subscriptions

OVO has launched two home and public electric vehicle (EV) charging subscriptions, offering charging for a fixed monthly fee.

The Standard plan costs £27.50 per month and includes 700 miles of smart charging at home per month, £120 worth of public charging vouchers per year and EV charger insurance.

The Premium plan costs £37.50 per month and adds 300 miles of home charging, for a total of 1,000 per month, a free annual battery health check from ClearWatt and a 15% discount on KwikFit Club tyres.

It includes the same amount of public charging vouchers and EV charger insurance.

Public charging vouchers can be used at 400,000 chargers in UK and across Europe.

The monthly plans will launch on 4th November 2025.

OVO said that the Standard plan can save EV drivers over £340 per year and the Premium plan can save drivers up to £460 per year.

Research conducted by OVO found that 49% of British drivers want their next car to be electric and that 79% of EV drivers want charging to be simplified.

61% of drivers said they are more likely to switch to an EV than they were five years ago.

Alex Thwaites, director of EV at OVO, said: “We need to make EVs the easy choice for drivers.

“This means making them super affordable to run and simple to charge.

“Charge Anytime monthly plans offer the best of both worlds – the flexibility to charge anytime, from anywhere, with the confidence of knowing exactly what you’ll pay each month.”

OVO will also offer multi-car options and pay-as-you-go options for lower mileage drivers.

The plans do not have long-term contracts, so drivers can switch plans depending on their needs.