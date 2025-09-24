  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

OVO launches home and public EV charging subscriptions

The Standard plan costs £27.50 and includes 700 miles of smart charging at home per month and £120 worth of public charging vouchers per year.

Dylan Robertson

24 September 2025

,

SHARE

OVO charging

OVO has launched two home and public electric vehicle (EV) charging subscriptions, offering charging for a fixed monthly fee.

The Standard plan costs £27.50 per month and includes 700 miles of smart charging at home per month, £120 worth of public charging vouchers per year and EV charger insurance.

The Premium plan costs £37.50 per month and adds 300 miles of home charging, for a total of 1,000 per month, a free annual battery health check from ClearWatt and a 15% discount on KwikFit Club tyres.

It includes the same amount of public charging vouchers and EV charger insurance.

Public charging vouchers can be used at 400,000 chargers in UK and across Europe.

The monthly plans will launch on 4th November 2025.

OVO said that the Standard plan can save EV drivers over £340 per year and the Premium plan can save drivers up to £460 per year.

Research conducted by OVO found that 49% of British drivers want their next car to be electric and that 79% of EV drivers want charging to be simplified.

61% of drivers said they are more likely to switch to an EV than they were five years ago.

Alex Thwaites, director of EV at OVO, said: “We need to make EVs the easy choice for drivers.

“This means making them super affordable to run and simple to charge.

“Charge Anytime monthly plans offer the best of both worlds – the flexibility to charge anytime, from anywhere, with the confidence of knowing exactly what you’ll pay each month.”

OVO will also offer multi-car options and pay-as-you-go options for lower mileage drivers.

The plans do not have long-term contracts, so drivers can switch plans depending on their needs.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE