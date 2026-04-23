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OZEV to speak at AFP Annual Conference

Ben Banfield will give a keynote presentation on the challenges of electrification.

Dylan Robertson

23 April 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

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OZEV AFP conference

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has announced that its 2026 Annual Conference will feature a keynote from the Office of Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV).

Ben Banfield, head of policy for vehicles, consumer and strategy at OZEV, will give a keynote presentation on the challenges of electrification at the AFP Annual Conference.

Leading fleet managers will give presentations on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), legislation, leading fleets through crisis and corporate risk and the challenges of the EV transition.

The conference will also feature an interactive workshop on reducing fuel costs and an awards ceremony for those who have completed AFP Fleet Academy programmes.

More than 300 delegates have signed up to attend the conference, making it the biggest ever.

It will take place at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon on 13th May.

Ayvens and Farizon are sponsoring the event.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “We’ve been delighted by the level of interest seen in this year’s conference.

“Last year’s registration numbers have already been exceeded and with around three weeks yet to go, look certain to grow further.

“Our aim is that every AFP member who attends will leave with ideas and strategies they can apply to their business easily and quickly.

“The focus is placed entirely on practical applications and tangible outcomes.

“Again, we’ve made the event as responsive as possible to current fleet manager needs – everyone who has registered has been able to put forward the subjects they want to see covered.

“It’s going to be an excellent day.”

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