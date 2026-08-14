ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/pace-of-change-must-reflect-the-reality-industry-reacts-to-zev-mandate-review/

Businesses from across the automotive and transport sectors have welcomed the Government’s decision to review the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate, which aims to restore confidence in the UK’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Enterprise Mobility, Zenith, Vertu Motors, and United Rental Group released a statement supporting the review, and said that it provides the Government with an opportunity and responsibility to reset the mandate, protect UK jobs and investment and put the transition back on a credible path.

The businesses added that they look forward to working with the Government on correcting this course.

The statement said that the UK’s transition to EVs will not be achieved through regulation and targets alone, and that it requires a practical partnership between Government, industry and consumers to create the right conditions.

It added that the progress in the UK EV market has only been made possible through the investment by the automotive industry, supply chain, vehicle financers, customers and the taxpayer, and that this is not a sustainable footing for increasingly ambitious targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The businesses also warned that the UK’s policy is out of step with the EU’s, which has already made the conclusion that 2030 is too soon.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

The companies said that the lesson is clear: infrastructure, technology and affordability must all be present if the shift to electric vehicles is to succeed.

The statement called for Government to set out plans for a more realistic trajectory, greater flexibility for manufacturers and stronger measures to stimulate genuine consumer demand across both new and used vehicles.