PACTS and Transafe Network call for proactive approach to driver risks

The report provides a set of metrics designed to help organisations manage driving-related risk.

PACTS, in collaboration with the Transafe Network, has published a report calling for a more comprehensive and proactive approach to driver risk and behaviour data.

The report, authored by road safety consultant Saul Jeavons, provides a structured set of core and extended metrics designed to help organisations better understand and manage driving-related risk across their operations.

It also encourages the use of telematics systems to monitor the safety and risks for its drivers, and to support companies in checking individual performance.

The report called for companies to be more aware of the risks their drivers are taking, aiming for no drivers to be classed as ‘high risk’.

While most organisations already collect some collision and incident data, the report said that relying on ‘lagging indicators’ alone is not enough to effectively prevent harm.

Instead, it sets out a proactive approach based on both leading and lagging indicators, including management and compliance measures, driver risk and behaviour data, vehicle safety and maintenance indicators, and telematics and in-vehicle monitoring insights.

It also called for a comprehensive approach to exposure measures such as mileage, hours worked and journey rates.

The report emphasised the importance of benchmarking and trend analysis, including comparisons within organisations and across similar operational contexts where external benchmarking is limited.

Saul Jeavons, chair of the PACTS forum for companies that lead in work-related road safety, highlighted the need for a more consistent and data-informed approach across the sector, supported by meaningful safety performance indicators.

PACTS said it supports the adoption of structured, evidence-based frameworks such as this as part of wider efforts to improve road safety outcomes and support the Government’s 2026 Road Safety Strategy.