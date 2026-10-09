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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/pall-ex-group-ceo-leaves-company-with-immediate-effect/

Pall-Ex Group has today (9th October) confirmed that Kevin Buchanan has left his position as group CEO, effective immediately.

The business plans to communicate the appointment of its updated leadership structure in due course.

Barry Byers, chief operating officer at Pall-Ex Group, said: “Following Kevin’s departure, our focus as a leadership team is ensuring a smooth operational transition.

“Our priority, as always, is supporting our staff, network members and regional partners around the UK and internationally.

“It remains business as usual across all our hubs and operations.

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“Our commitment to delivering service excellence, that our customers have come to rely on over the last three decades, remains unchanged.”