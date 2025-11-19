Parkopedia and Hyundai AutoEver debut Europe’s first in-car indoor navigation system

The Indoor Maps system enables seamless navigation in indoor and underground environments where GPS signals typically fail.

Parkopedia and Hyundai AutoEver have demonstrated Europe’s first in-car indoor navigation service, showcasing end-to-end guidance that can direct drivers to a specific parking space, EV charger or designated zone inside a building.

Unveiled across London and Seoul, the Indoor Maps system enables seamless navigation in indoor and underground environments where GPS signals typically fail.

Instead of ending guidance at a car park entrance, the technology continues all the way to the exact space required, supporting parking, charging and onward mobility.

The companies said the system will act as a key differentiator for car manufacturers as drivers increasingly expect integrated and frictionless in-car technology.

It also lays the groundwork for future applications including automated valet parking, autonomous driving and smart infrastructure.

Parkopedia has enhanced its 3D visualisation tools and connected Indoor Maps to its EV charging product, allowing drivers to navigate directly to chargers with real-time location insight.

The service uses high-definition 3D point cloud mapping rather than low-fidelity data, capturing detailed real-world features such as walking routes, accessible spaces and payment zones.

The company already holds a significant inventory of mapped indoor locations across Europe and is now expanding into North America, starting with the San Francisco Bay Area.

Priority mapping has focused on major mobility hubs including airports, shopping centres and train stations. Parkopedia has already mapped 18 of Europe’s 25 busiest airports, with individual car parks containing up to 6,000 spaces.

To accelerate global roll-out, Parkopedia has invested in AI-driven tooling using machine learning and computer vision to automate elements of map creation, recognising features such as entrances, staircases and elevators.

Duncan Licence, chief product officer at Parkopedia, said: “We are pleased that Hyundai AutoEver has proven that our Indoor Maps service can be successfully integrated into its vehicles and highly valued by its users.

“We are committed to making cities more livable, with this technology contributing immensely to end-to-end multi-modal travel and seamless mobility across a variety of everyday use cases.”