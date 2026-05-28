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Parkopedia targets fleet charging anxiety with EV reliability API

The system introduces reliability grading and utilisation data to direct drivers towards chargers with stronger uptime records.

Jessica Bird

28 May 2026

Motoring

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EV Reliabilty Press Release Image 1 (1)

Parkopedia has launched an enhanced EV charging data API designed to help OEMs improve charging reliability and availability information within in-car navigation systems.

The connected-car services provider said the updated dataset is intended to address growing concerns around public charging infrastructure reliability, which it described as a key barrier to wider EV adoption and operational confidence.

The company said the system introduces reliability grading and utilisation data that can help navigation systems direct drivers towards chargers with stronger uptime records and lower congestion levels, helping fleets reduce downtime and improve route planning.

According to Parkopedia, the expanded API includes A-to-F reliability scoring based on historical charger performance, predictive utilisation histograms showing likely occupancy at different times, and pricing transparency covering charging and overstay costs.

The data integrates into vehicle head units via API and builds on Parkopedia’s existing charging information covering charger locations, speeds, connector types and operator details.

Parkopedia cited industry research from the 2025 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study by JD Power, which found that up to 43% of public chargers are effectively unavailable due to faults or congestion.

Duncan Licence, head of automotive and data at Arrive, said: “For OEMs, the charging experience is now a core component of brand loyalty.

“As we move from early adopters to the early and late majority, drivers expect the same ‘plug-and-play’ reliability they had with ICE vehicles.

“Our unique data allows automakers to act as a trusted companion, guiding drivers away from broken or congested infrastructure and directly to a successful charge to effortlessly complete their journeys.”

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