Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
Cost Efficiency

Passive fuel pricing strategies contributing to “real pressure on drivers’ pockets,” warns CMA

The CMA is concerned that fuel retailers continue to use passive pricing strategies, contributing to sustained high margins.

3 min read
Share
CMA fuel
ADVERTISEMENT

In its latest Road Fuel Monitoring report, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned of a “lack of effective competition” in the fuel market.

The CMA said it is concerned that fuel retailers continue to use passive pricing strategies, contributing to sustained high margins.

Analysis found that some retailers did not immediately pass reductions in wholesale diesel prices onto drivers, a move which would have improved competition.

However, as in its previous report, the CMA said that there is no evidence fuel retailers changed pricing strategies to take advantage of the events in the Middle East.

The CMA will continue to actively monitor the fuel market, and will publish its next report in the autumn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Cardell, chief executive at the CMA, said: “We know prices at the pump are putting real pressure on drivers’ pockets and our monitoring plays an important role in giving drivers confidence that retailers are not taking advantage of the conflict in the Middle East. 

“We will continue to monitor prices and margins closely and expect any reductions in wholesale prices to be rapidly and fully passed on to drivers. 

“In the meantime, Fuel Finder can help drivers save money when they fill up. The more motorists make use of Fuel Finder-backed services, the better it works – saving money now and driving down prices in the long run.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “It’s very concerning that margins on fuel remain historically high, competition is still lacking and that some retailers were deemed not to have reduced prices as quickly as they should have when the diesel wholesale price fell earlier in the summer.

“We’re therefore pleased the CMA is going to be taking a closer look at retailer pricing strategies and whether wholesale price changes are reflected at the pumps fast enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also urge the watchdog to compare fuel retailing in Northern Ireland with the rest of the UK, as petrol and diesel are currently being sold there for an average of 8p less a litre – meaning the cost of filling a family car in Northern Ireland is around £4.40 less than elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If fuel can be sold there at lower prices, then it seems drivers elsewhere aren’t being treated fairly. 

“It’s positive that drivers can now find prices for 99% of fuel sold in the UK on Fuel Finder. We urge every driver to use fuel comparison tools such as the myRAC app to make sure they buy the cheapest fuel near them.”

Related