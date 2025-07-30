Paua adds 177 Eon Drive EV charge points to network

Paua has added 177 charge points from Eon Drive Infrastructure to its network of electric vehicle (EV) charge points for fleets.

The charge points are spread across 22 locations, bringing Paua’s nationwide total to 65,000 charge points.

Paua has also classified EV chargers, based on the size of vehicle that can fit, with ‘small’ vehicles classified as cars and compact vans, ‘medium’ as Luton vans and 7.5 tonne trucks, and ‘large’ covering heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

A number of the EON sites can accommodate ‘medium’ vehicles.

Niall Riddell, CEO and co-founder at Paua, said: “This isn’t just more plugs in more places. It’s smart infrastructure, aligned with fleet needs; high-powered, strategically located, and ready for the real-world diversity of electric vehicles hitting the road.

“Our partners continue to develop leading infrastructure making the transition easier.”

Eon Drive Infrastructure’s charge points can be accessed through Paua Access.