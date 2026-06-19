Paul Hicks, product manager at Sailun, on the role of tyre tech in improving fleet fuel efficiency

What role does tyre tech play in improving fuel efficiency across mixed commercial fleets?
Tyre technology plays a direct role in fleet efficiency, because rolling resistance, the energy lost as the tyre deforms under load, affects every kilometre travelled. The EU tyre label treats rolling resistance as a fuel efficiency measure alongside wet grip and external rolling noise.
Tyre technology is a practical lever for reducing fuel demand across mixed fleets. This reflects Sailun’s wider Smart Performance positioning: using tyre technology to deliver measurable efficiency benefits while maintaining the safety and durability fleets require.
Can tyre innovation meaningfully support fleet sustainability and carbon reduction targets?
Yes, but only as part of a broader operational strategy. Lower rolling resistance is one of the most direct tyre-related contributions: a tyre that requires less energy to roll reduces fuel consumption in diesel vehicles and extends range in electric vehicles.
Durability is equally important. Longer-lasting tyres reduce replacement frequency, lowering the number of tyres manufactured, transported and disposed of over the fleet lifecycle.
Sailun’s Smart Performance approach links sustainability with commercial requirements, ensuring efficiency gains do not come at the expense of mileage, uptime, or safety.
With transport remaining one of Europe’s most challenging sectors to decarbonise, these incremental efficiency gains are critical.
What tyre performance metrics matter most for urban delivery fleets versus long-haul operators?
The key metrics depend on duty cycle. Urban delivery fleets prioritise wet braking, handling stability, sidewall robustness, damage resistance and predictable wear. External rolling noise is also increasingly important, particularly in urban and early-morning operations.
Long-haul operators focus on rolling resistance, mileage, heat management and even wear, alongside casing durability and retreadability. At sustained motorway speeds, even small differences in rolling resistance can significantly affect fuel consumption and cost per kilometre.
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Sailun’s TBR portfolio reflects these differing requirements. The Transport Pro range is designed for long-haul and regional use, balancing fuel efficiency, wet grip, mileage and durability. For regional and delivery-led applications, the Delivery Pro range provides an important fit, particularly where robustness, stability and frequent stop-start operation are key.
For true long-haul applications, the Eco Max range further strengthens Sailun’s offer where rolling resistance, mileage and long-distance efficiency are the main priorities.
Tyre selection should always be application specific.
What impact can advanced tyre compounds have on downtime, wear life and replacement cycles?
Advanced compounds have a direct impact on fleet economics. Improved wear resistance supports a shift from reactive replacement to planned maintenance, reducing unexpected downtime, one of the more significant hidden costs in commercial operations.
EcoPoint3 reduces traditional performance compromises, enabling improvements in rolling resistance without sacrificing grip or wear. For TBR fleets, this can improve fuel efficiency and extend replacement cycles. Sailun associates EcoPoint3 with rolling resistance reductions of up to 20%, alongside improved tread life and lower CO₂ production profiles, supporting more predictable maintenance planning.
What challenges are fleets facing when future-proofing tyre strategies for EVs and hybrids?
Fleet composition is becoming increasingly mixed, with diesel, hybrid and electric vehicles operating in parallel. This brings new requirements.
For EVs and hybrids, rolling resistance, load capacity and noise performance become more critical. Range visibility also makes tyre performance a more immediate operational consideration.
A future-proof strategy should be based on vehicle type, axle position, payload, route profile, mileage and climate, rather than whether a tyre is simply labelled as EV-ready.
In many cases, the most effective approach is to adopt tyres that deliver consistent performance across multiple powertrains while meeting specific operational demands.
What role should tyre manufacturers play in helping fleets optimise efficiency and maintenance planning?
Manufacturers need to take a more consultative role, supporting fleets in selecting the right tyre for each vehicle, route and operating environment.
While the EU label provides a useful baseline, fleets also need guidance on factors such as mileage potential, casing durability, retreadability, damage resistance and replacement planning.
Ultimately, manufacturers can help shift the focus from transactional purchasing towards a more strategic, application-led tyre policy that supports efficiency, uptime and sustainability.