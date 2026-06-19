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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/paul-hicks-product-manager-at-sailun-on-the-role-of-tyre-tech-in-improving-fleet-fuel-efficiency/

What role does tyre tech play in improving fuel efficiency across mixed commercial fleets?

Tyre technology plays a direct role in fleet efficiency, because rolling resistance, the energy lost as the tyre deforms under load, affects every kilometre travelled. The EU tyre label treats rolling resistance as a fuel efficiency measure alongside wet grip and external rolling noise.

Tyre technology is a practical lever for reducing fuel demand across mixed fleets. This reflects Sailun’s wider Smart Performance positioning: using tyre technology to deliver measurable efficiency benefits while maintaining the safety and durability fleets require.

Can tyre innovation meaningfully support fleet sustainability and carbon reduction targets?

Yes, but only as part of a broader operational strategy. Lower rolling resistance is one of the most direct tyre-related contributions: a tyre that requires less energy to roll reduces fuel consumption in diesel vehicles and extends range in electric vehicles.

Durability is equally important. Longer-lasting tyres reduce replacement frequency, lowering the number of tyres manufactured, transported and disposed of over the fleet lifecycle.

Sailun’s Smart Performance approach links sustainability with commercial requirements, ensuring efficiency gains do not come at the expense of mileage, uptime, or safety.

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With transport remaining one of Europe’s most challenging sectors to decarbonise, these incremental efficiency gains are critical.

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What tyre performance metrics matter most for urban delivery fleets versus long-haul operators?

The key metrics depend on duty cycle. Urban delivery fleets prioritise wet braking, handling stability, sidewall robustness, damage resistance and predictable wear. External rolling noise is also increasingly important, particularly in urban and early-morning operations.

Long-haul operators focus on rolling resistance, mileage, heat management and even wear, alongside casing durability and retreadability. At sustained motorway speeds, even small differences in rolling resistance can significantly affect fuel consumption and cost per kilometre.