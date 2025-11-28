Paul Philpott to take over as SMMT president

The 84th president of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) will be Paul Philpott (pictured), president and CEO of Kia UK.

Announced at SMMT’s 108th Annual Dinner, he will assume office from 1st January 2026, replacing Mick Flanagan, vice president for Adient, who stepped down after completing his two-year tenure.

Philpott’s career in the automotive sector goes back 37 years, when he joined Ford of Britain, rising through the ranks before joining Toyota GB, and becoming a director at the age of 34.

In 2007, he joined Kia UK as managing director, before moving to Kia Europe in Frankfurt to lead the company at the European level as chief operating officer.

In 2021, he returned to the UK to become the first non-Korean president and chief executive of an international Kia subsidiary, where he has overseen the brand’s transition to zero-emission motoring and expansion into commercial vehicles.

Philpott said: “It is with great honour and privilege that I accept this appointment, and I would like to thank and congratulate Mick Flanagan for his outstanding support and leadership over the past two years.

“Our industry is one we are all proud to serve, and I believe our greatest strength lies not only in our ambition, but in our ability to adapt and change: we are transitioning toward zero-emission goals, navigating complex legislative measures and welcoming new brands into the UK market.

“There has never been a more important time to stand together, and I look forward to supporting this with SMMT.

“I am proud to take on this responsibility at such a defining moment for our industry, and I am committed to working with all stakeholders to secure a sustainable and successful future for UK Automotive.”

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul Philpott as SMMT’s 84th President.

“Paul brings vast experience and a deep understanding of the sector that will be invaluable during a period of significant transformation and uncertainty.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to outgoing president Mick Flanagan for his exceptional service.

“Mick has been a steadfast advocate for the UK automotive industry and SMMT, and his contribution has strengthened our sector and set a strong foundation for the future.”