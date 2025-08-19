  
PDT Fleet launches WhatsApp-based driver coaching system

MyDrivingCoach was created to help fleets maintain a strong safety culture by providing guidance to drivers before, during and after journeys.

Dylan Robertson

19 August 2025

Driver coaching

PDT Fleet Training Solutions has launched ‘MyDrivingCoach’, a service that provides road safety guidance and behavioural insights through WhatsApp.

MyDrivingCoach was created to help fleets maintain a strong safety culture by providing guidance to drivers before, during and after journeys.

It was designed to supplement traditional classroom-based training, creating lasting changes in driver behaviour.

Behavioural scientist Dr Elizabeth Box approved the messaging and behavioural approach of the driver coaching programme.

Samantha Leleu (pictured), managing director at PDT Fleet Training Solutions, said: “At PDT Fleet Training Solutions, we know that driver safety doesn’t stop at the end of the training course.

“MyDrivingCoach allows us to continue supporting drivers long after formal training, in a format they already use and trust – WhatsApp.”

Transport safety advocate and CEO at Co-Pilot, James Evans, also assisted in the programme’s creation, leveraging knowledge of risk communication and driver engagement.

Evans said: “I’m thrilled to see the launch of MyDrivingCoach. By integrating behavioural coaching directly into drivers’ daily lives through a platform they already use, this service takes a significant step forward in how we engage with drivers long-term.

“It’s an exciting evolution in driver safety, where technology and psychology come together to drive, real, sustained change.”

MyDrivingCoach will be available to fleets later this month.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
