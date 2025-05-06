PE and Michels & Taylor launch EV charging network across UK hotels

PE has partnered with Michels & Taylor (M&T) Hotel Management to deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the hotel management firm’s UK portfolio, expanding the nationwide charging infrastructure for EV drivers and supporting the growing transition to electric mobility.

The rollout forms part of M&T’s broader energy efficiency programme, which has already reduced carbon emissions by 1,025 tonnes CO₂e over the past five years under the leadership of the company’s dedicated energy expert, Chris Spires.

Installation has been completed at three locations – Hilton Bournemouth, now the town’s largest charging facility, DoubleTree by Hilton Elstree and DoubleTree by Hilton Stoke-on-Trent – with six additional sites scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

Nathan Daniels, head of EV charging at PE, said: “With EV adoption on the rise, and some tough public EV charging targets to hit across the UK over the next five years – these installations have been widely welcomed.

“More drivers than ever are considering the availability of charging facilities when they travel – with many simply choosing not to stay at a hotel without onsite EV charge points.

“Having the right provisions in place is essential to meet customer expectations as we all make changes to support a more sustainable future.”

The charging stations feature twin sockets providing up to 22kW of charge for two vehicles simultaneously, with a simplified ‘tap, charge, and go’ system requiring no apps.

Each PE Duo charger can add approximately 50 miles of range per hour, depending on vehicle specifications.

PE offers a fixed national charging rate of 57p/kWh – 29% lower than the average pay-as-you-go price of 80p for equivalent energy.

Peter Hales, managing director at M&T, said: “The introduction of easy to access EV charging stations not only supports our sustainability goals, but it also adds great value to our clients and hotel guests.

“While charging, both hotel guests and local visitors can take advantage of on-site restaurants and leisure amenities.”

According to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) projections, battery electric vehicle registrations are expected to increase by 20.9% in 2025, reaching approximately 462,000 units and accounting for 23.7% of market share.