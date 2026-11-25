ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/peak-in-serious-road-casualties-likely-ahead-of-christmas-warns-angelica-solutions/

Angelica Solutions has warned that the seven-day period beginning 26th November records the highest number of road deaths and serious injuries among pedestrians and vehicle occupants, based on analysis of previous years’ collision data.

Analysis of police collision records for England and Wales found that the period from 26th November to 2nd December records 26.9% more people killed or seriously injured on foot or in vehicles than the weekly average.

The period falls within four consecutive weeks in which deaths and serious injuries among these road users remain more than 20% above average.

Casualty numbers remain 25.3% above average in the week beginning 3rd December and 23.3% above average in the week beginning 10th December.

Six of the weeks with the highest casualty numbers fall between the beginning of November and the middle of December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelica Solutions called on insurers to strengthen their seasonal road safety communications and work with fleet customers to prevent collisions throughout the run-up to Christmas.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Sarah Vaughan, director of Angelica Solutions, said: “A serious road injury can change someone’s life permanently, with consequences for their family, their ability to work and their future care needs. For motor insurers, those same injuries can result in substantial claims that take years to settle. Preventing them has a clear human and financial value.

“Our analysis identifies a period when casualty numbers are consistently elevated. Insurers can use that insight to time prevention messages, support fleet customers and examine what their own claims experience tells them about seasonal patterns in serious injuries. Any new market entrants or small players with limited data should look to the wealth of insight held in Stats19 to help financial planning.”