Peak ultra-rapid EV charging prices drop 13% as Government unveils new grants

Electric vehicle drivers saw a major cost benefit in June, with the AA reporting a 13% drop in peak ultra-rapid charging rates, bringing the cost down by 8p/kWh in just one month.

The June 2025 Recharge Report highlights that peak-time ultra-rapid charging now averages 55p/kWh, offering a competitive alternative to fuel, with per-mile costs now lower than those for petrol in many cases.

While prices for all other charging types remained unchanged month-on-month, the report confirms that EV running costs remain broadly stable and attractive across public and home charging options.

With over 82,000 public chargers now in operation across the UK, including 8,619 ultra-rapid devices, the network is well positioned to support summer travel.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for The AA, said: “As families prepare to travel the length and breadth of the country, a fall in EV running costs is extremely welcome.

“A staggering 8p/kWh reduction in peak time costs at the fastest speed will not only keep the wheels turning but improve the image of motorway service areas.

“Currently, with motorway petrol and diesel so prohibitively expensive that filling up there is a last resort, ultra-rapid charging costs that offer a big pence-per-mile saving over pump fuel is a very significant turnaround in fortunes.

“AA EV charging cost monitoring shows that average ultra-rapid peak and off-peak rates are close to if not lower than average petrol prices.”

The report also comes alongside new Government initiatives to support EV adoption, including a £3,750 grant for some new EV purchases and financial help for approximately 40% of households without off-street parking to install home charging options.

Funding is also being directed at improving EV signage on the strategic road network.

Cousens added: “Somewhat timed to perfection are the recent announcements to help persuade drivers to consider electric cars when they are looking to upgrade their vehicle.

“AA members have long called for an incentive to help them make the switch, and a grant of up to £3,750 is most welcome.

“Similarly, grants to help those without driveways charge from home is a massive boost, as the cheapest way to power a car is on a home tariff.

“The recent announcements are brilliant first steps, but we urge the Chancellor to go further in her Budget later in the year.

“Matching VAT on public charging with home energy VAT as well as revising car tax rates could make a massive difference in the uptake of both new and used electric cars.”