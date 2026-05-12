People management, culture key to fleet safety – MTC 2026 panel

Panellists said that human factors contribute to many incidents, and technology on its own is not an effective solution.

Speakers on a panel at the Microlise Transport Conference (MTC) 2026 today (12th May 2026) have suggested that good people management and a positive culture are key to fleet safety.

Panellists said that human factors contribute to many incidents, and that technology on its own is not an effective solution, warning that drivers can sometimes ignore assistance systems such as low bridge warnings.

Senior Traffic Commissioner Kevin Rooney (pictured, centre) said: “We’re focused on human factors, trying to work our why drivers are not listening to technology and driving into bridges.

“Drivers need to be aware that they are still in charge.

“Culture is the real difference between good operators and poor operators now. It’s not just drivers. It’s everyone in the chain

“In the best cultures, probably in the bus sector, they’re bringing in random drug testing. It applies to everyone: the drivers, the cleaners and the MD.”

Neil Barlow (pictured, second from right), head of vehicle policy and engineering at the DVSA, said: “Technology is part of the answer, it’s not the full answer. Culture has to be part of it.

“Technology is a really big part of what’s changing. It’s got to interact with people and those systems have got to be effective.”

Barlow argued that vehicle compliance should go beyond the MOT test and that adopting best practice is key to fleet safety.

He also said that distinctions must be made between autonomous vehicles and driver assistance systems.

Barlow said: “Just because it’s not in the MOT doesn’t mean it doesn’t need to be maintained

“If a vehicle is fitted with those features, they ought to be working. If an accident caused by them and they are not working, it’s not a good look for the operator.

“Clarity is important on automated vehicles vs driver assistance. There needs to be no ambiguity.”

Aaron Peters (pictured, left), head of technical, engineering and policy at the Road Haulage Association (RHA), said that some safety devices are ineffective and are amplifying existing problems, due to a lack of regulation on them and that an ongoing Government consultation aims to solve this.

Panellists also spoke about the effects of pay and working conditions on the driver shortage.

Peters said: “The driver shortage shows how difficult it is to attract top talent. Potentially, there is a risk that we can overlook training.”

Rooney added: “It’s hard for a driver to feel valued when they have to have a wee on the side of the A46 at night.”

Duncan Smith (pictured, second from left), chief operating officer at National Highways, said that the Government’s Road Safety Strategy is significant as it brings together a wide range of improvements to the nation’s roads.

Smith added: “Much of the strategic road network was built in 60s and 70s. It’s getting to the end of its life

“Previous Governments have focused on enhancing the network. The focus now is on maintaining what we’ve got.

£8.5bn will be spent on renewing roads over the next five years.