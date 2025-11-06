Per-mile tax on EVs to be proposed in the Budget

A report from the Daily Telegraph has found that a per-mile tax on electric vehicles (EVs) could be proposed in the Budget later this month.

The tax is expected to be 3p per mile, in order to make up from the lack of fuel duty charged on EVs.

As EV adoption accelerates, this shortfall is only expected to widen.

Vicky Edmonds, CEO at EVA England, said: “This is the wrong time to bring in further costs for EV drivers.

“Our survey data shows that at least half of drivers are still finding the upfront purchase costs of these vehicles to be too high, and that half of EV drivers without driveways are finding their vehicles more expensive to run than their former petrol and diesel cars.

“These challenges to switching to electric must be addressed urgently, and before any scheme that suggests additional costs is considered.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that drivers of hybrid vehicles would also be charged, although at a lower rate.

Mairéad Warren de Búrca, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal’s Indirect Tax, said: “A per-mile charge for EVs would mark a major shift in how the Treasury raises revenue from road users.

“The Chancellor faces a clear tension: maintaining fairness as fuel-duty receipts collapse, without discouraging the switch to electric.

“The measure makes fiscal sense, but as ever, timing will be everything.

“If the Government wants credibility on net-zero and tax reform, it must show this is about modernising revenue, not penalising greener drivers.

“The EV sector will be disappointed, with many hoping for a cut in VAT on public charging from 20% to 5% to match the rate for home charging.

“The real challenge, though, is delivery – a per-mile system would likely rely on manual or self-reported data, creating an administrative headache for the Government.”

The Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) exemption for EVs was ended earlier in 2025, as part of the 2022 Budget.

Melanie Lane, CEO at Pod, said: “Yesterday’s EV registration figures showed positive momentum and a clear signal that investment and incentives are working.

“We urged Government to reward, not punish, those making the switch – yet today’s pay-per-mile EV tax proposals risk doing exactly that.



“It’s another example of policy that isn’t joined up: feeding with one hand while taking away with the other. This move undermines both the Government’s own EV transition goals and driver confidence, just as adoption is accelerating.



“A Government spokesperson has suggested this will create a fairer system for all drivers – so we also expect to finally see the end of the fuel duty freeze, with no further extensions announced in the upcoming budget.”