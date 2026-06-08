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Petrol and diesel price down since end of May peak – RAC

Simon Williams said: “Fuel prices continue to fall on the back of oil being under $100 for the last nine trading days.”

Milly Standing

8 June 2026

Fleet Management

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RAC fuel price

Petrol prices have dropped to nearly 2p per litre since peaking on 28th May, with diesel reducing by 11p since 15th April.

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “Fuel prices continue to fall on the back of oil being under $100 for the last nine trading days.

“The average price of petrol has dropped nearly 2p a litre (1.6p) to 157.93p since peaking on 28 May at 159.53p.

“The diesel story is even better with the average price reducing by 11p (10.62p) to 180.92p since 15 April (191.54p), its lowest since the end of March but still 39p higher than when the war started.”

He added that on the back of an analysis of the wholesale market data by the RAC, it showed that the price of fuel should continue to fall.

Williams said: “Unleaded ought to come down by another 4p at least while diesel should drop even further, by possibly as much as 8p.”

He emphasised that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is monitoring how quickly pump prices fall now that wholesale oil prices are dropping, meaning it is a crucial period for fuel retailers.

Williams said: “Its latest report showed retailers hadn’t altered their pricing strategies when the price of oil shot up, but it did note margins were still at historically high levels.

“Its latest report only covered the first two months of the war which is important as diesel peaked on the wholesale market in early to mid-April, whereas petrol hit its wholesale high in late May.”

A full tank of petrol for a 55-litre family car currently costs £86.86, with the diesel equivalent at £99.51.

These are £13.81 and £21.20 more, respectively, than the start of the war on 28th February.

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