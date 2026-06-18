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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/petrol-down-5p-from-iran-war-peak-diesel-down-17p-rac/

Petrol prices are down 5p per litre from the Iran War peak, while the price of diesel is down by 17p per litre, according to the RAC.

It said that petrol prices should drop below 150p per litre within a week, while diesel is expected to drop below 170p.

As of today, prices average 154.72p per litre for petrol and 174.3p per litre for diesel.

The price of diesel peaked at 191.54p on 15th April, while petrol peaked on 28th May at 159.53p per litre.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “The average price of petrol has now fallen nearly 5p a litre since its conflict high of 159.53p on 28 May to 154.72p on Thursday, saving almost £3 a tank. Unleaded hasn’t been this price since early April.

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“The diesel drop has been even more dramatic having come down by 17p a litre from 191.54p on 15 April to 174.3p which means drivers are saving £9.50 every time they fill up.

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“The last time the UK average price of diesel was under 175p was on 24 March.

“Even more positively, the rate of reduction ought to accelerate as the price of a barrel of oil has been under $80 for the last two days – something we haven’t seen since the start of March.