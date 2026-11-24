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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/petrol-drops-below-160p-for-first-time-since-end-of-july-rac/

The average price of petrol has dropped below 160p per litre for the first time since the end of July, according to RAC analysis.

Fuel prices have been rising since the US and Iran conflict began at the end of February this year but have slowly been dropping after European countries began releasing their reserves.

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “Having hit an Iran war high of 175p (174.94p) on 5 October, a litre of unleaded has come down 16p (15.72p), reducing the cost of filling up a 55-litre family car by nearly £9.

“Unfortunately, it’s still almost £15 more expensive than it was at the end of February when the hositilities began.”

Average diesel prices exceeded record levels at 200.2p per litre in October 2026, and have now dropped to 191.3p per litre.

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The RAC said that this means a 55-litre fill-up now costs £105.22, £5 less than it did at the high point.

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Williams added: “It is, however, still £27 (£26.91) dearer than at the start of the conflict.

“Encouragingly, the RAC is today reporting that further reductions are expected at the nation’s forecourts as oil has dipped below $90 for the first time since the end of August.