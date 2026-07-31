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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/petrol-price-hits-160p-per-litre-in-very-unwelcome-news-for-drivers-rac/

The average price of petrol has risen to 160p per litre, with diesel also rising to 14.5p per litre, according to figures from the RAC.

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “In very unwelcome news for drivers the average price of petrol has hit a new Iran War high of 160p-a-litre having increased more than 9p (9.38p) since falling to a low of 150.59p on 6 July.

“Diesel has now shot up 14.5p since its low point on 9 July to 179p but fortunately is still 12.5p below its conflict high of 191.54p on 15 April.”

The RAC pointed out that this price increase means that fueling a family-sized car with unleaded petrol is now £88.

It added that a tank of diesel is now £10 than before the Iran war started.

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Williams added: “The wholesale price of petrol eased very slightly this week but is not enough to make a difference at the pumps.

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“Diesel looks set to keep on rising and is likely to reach 185p a litre in the next few weeks, barring any major oil price reduction.”