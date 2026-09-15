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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/petrol-prices-hit-1-70-per-litre-highest-since-august-2022-rac/

Petrol prices have hit £170.54 pence per litre, which is the highest it has been since mid-August 2022, according to RAC’s analysis.

Diesel has also risen to to 192.86 pence per litre, hitting the highest point since July 2022.

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “Average pump prices have jumped by yet another penny in just a day.

“Petrol has now broken through the £1.70-a-litre barrier and stands at 170.54p – its highest since 23 August 2022 – and diesel has risen to 192.86p – its highest since 29 July 2022.

“Unfortunately for hard-pressed drivers, prices look set to keep on rising due to the cost of a barrel of oil consistently trading over the $100 mark.”

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Williams explained that the cost of filling a family car has hit £94 for petrol, and £106 for deisel, rising £5 since the start of the month.

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He added: “So the pressure on the Chancellor to act to support households, so many of whom are dependent on the car, is building.

“Fuel duty is set to start rising from January but as we’ve said previously, there is a strong argument for leaving it at its current level, at least until the end of the Parliament.”